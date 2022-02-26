Delhi Weather Update: After Delhiites witnessed rain accompanied by massive hailstorm in several parts of the national capital on Friday night, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said that the weather is likely to remain the same for the next two days. The rains are likely to continue in the Capital along with adjoining states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. As per a tweet posted by IMD at 2:45 am, thunderstorms with “light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 kmph” will occur over and adjoining areas of isolated regions of Delhi and NCR, including in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Indirapuram, among others, in the next two hours.Also Read - Flights Diverted Due to Bad Weather in Delhi Following Rains, Thunderstorm. Details Here

26/02/2022: 02:40 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 25, 2022

Additionally, other parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Barwala and others, are also likely to receive showers and thunderstorm today.

26/02/2022: 05:00 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Rohtak (Haryana) Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 25, 2022

The weather department further noted that many places over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and a few places over West Bengal & Sikkim and isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Odisha, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, also witnessed rainfall on Friday.

“As forecast, a western disturbance is influencing Delhi and light rains were forecast towards the evening and night time. Wind speeds ranged between 30kmph and 40 kmph, and similar conditions are expected on Saturday too,” IMD scientist RK Jenamani told the Hindustan Times.

As per IMD scientists, Delhi’s light rains are influenced by a western disturbance. According to Meteorological Analysis of IMD, the Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is over east Afghanistan & neighbourhood, and it now lies over north Pakistan & neighbourhood between 3.1 km & 7.6 km above sea level.

On Friday, Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 27.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, after the hailstorm. According to the weather department, the minimum temperature settled at 12.5 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital region pic.twitter.com/pruULssXzv — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality on Saturday remained in ‘very poor’ category with the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 309. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi’s air stood at 132 and 249 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.