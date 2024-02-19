Home

News

Delhi Weather Update: Rain-Thunderstorms Predicted For Delhi NCR On These Days; Check IMD Prediction

Delhi Weather Update: Rain-Thunderstorms Predicted For Delhi NCR On These Days; Check IMD Prediction

The IMD has predicted rains and thunderstorms for Delhi NCR from today. Check the latest weather update...

Delhi Rains

New Delhi: The northern parts of India have been experiencing bone-chilling winters for the last two months and the temperatures have been plunging to break records with each passing day. The low temperatures are accompanied with dense fog and poor visibility, resulting in the delays and/or cancellation of trains and flights. The residents of Delhi NCR particularly had started to feel the offset of winters but that is not the case as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms for the national capital and a few other states, for some days starting today. Check the latest Delhi Weather Update and the IMD Prediction…

Trending Now

IMD Predicts Rain-Thunderstorms In Delhi

As mentioned earlier, a change of weather has been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as the weather department forecast reads rain and thunderstorms for Delhi NCR and a few other states. According to IMD, it is ‘very likely’ that Delhi NCR may experience rainfall from today, February 19 to February 21, 2024. The rainfall can be ‘scattered’ and ‘fairly widespread’. Partly cloudy and misty conditions along with gusty winds for today have also been predicted for the national capital.

You may like to read

Rainfall Predicted In These States

Apart from Delhi NCR, a similar weather condition has also been predicted for a few other states including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (UP). According to the IMD weather update, gusty winds, isolated thunderstorms and lightening is ‘very likely’ in Punjab for February 18-21; the similar weather may be experienced in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Western Uttar Pradesh between February 19-21; in Rajasthan this weather may be on Feb 19 and 20 and in Eastern UP, this weather may be experienced from Feb 20-22.

This weather change is expected to improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi which has been in the ‘poor’ category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.