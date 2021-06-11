Delhi Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi by June 14 which is almost two weeks ahead of schedule. The IMD also added that the monsoon has already advanced into parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The monsoon has also advanced into most northern parts of the Bay of Bengal and Bengal, the IMD said. Every year, Delhi gets its share of monsoon rains from June 29 till the IMD revised the date to June 27. Also Read - Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Thunderstorm, Rain Likely in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Predicts IMD

“Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of north Arabian Sea and some more parts of south Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh regions, and most parts of north Bay of Bengal and more parts of Bengal today,” the IMD tweeted. Also Read - Viral Video: How a Truck Fell Inside a Caved Road in Delhi's Najafgarh | WATCH

Press Release: Update on Southwest Monsoon advance and intense wet spell over east & central India and along the west coast during next 5-6 days. Please find the detailed report here:https://t.co/4SFWtlPeum pic.twitter.com/sUtNhAL8e1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2021

Also Read - Delhi Receives Rain, Hail; Gusty Winds Bring Down Mercury

However, the experts are of opinion that a low-pressure area that has formed in the northwest part of the Bay of Bengal – in an area adjoining the Odisha and Gangetic Bengal coasts – may have speeded up the monsoon.

The IMD further added that under the influence of the low-pressure area, most eastern parts of the country, and adjoining areas in central India, were likely to witness fairly widespread rainfall starting today.

Delhiites on Friday experienced a sultry day and the maximum temperature settled at 39 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. However, the humidity levels oscillated between 91 and 47 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Overnight rains brought the mercury down in the national capital and the minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season’s average, at the Safdarjung observatory, which is the official marker for the city.

Delhi recorded 7.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Friday. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty winds for Saturday.