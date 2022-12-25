Chilly Christmas For Delhiites As Dense Fog Covers City, Visibility Drops Further

Delhi residents on Sunday woke up to icy-cold breeze as dense fog engulfed the capital city due to which road and rail traffic have been affected.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degree Celsius on Sunday, according to weather agency. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: It was bone-chilling cold in Delhi on Sunday morning as the city woke up to a dense fog and drop in temperature. Icy-cold breeze whirled through the national capital, signaling a chilly Christmas day for the Delhi residents. Visibility in Delhi has dropped further as heavy fog refused to clear its way in the city’s skies.

Delhi Weather Update Today – Top Points

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degree Celsius on Sunday, according to weather agency. The IMD said Delhi may witness fog witness for the next two days and it may then subside.

The mercury dropped to 4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, at the Ridge weather station, making it the coldest place in the capital.

Aynagar recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius and Mungeshpur 4.1 degrees Celsius. Foggy weather delayed 14 trains by 1.30 to 3.30 hours, railway officials said.

According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 ‘shallow’.

Delhi’s Road, Rail Traffic Hit Affected Due To Poor Visibility

Road traffic has been affected in Delhi amid poor visibility as dense fog engulfed the capital city. Several areas reported traffic being slowed down due to the low visibility. Meanwhile, many trains departing from Delhi have been fully or partially cancelled due to the cold weather conditions while several trains were running late. The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled over 300 trains due to various reasons including low visibility conditions, maintenance and operational-related works.