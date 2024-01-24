Delhi Weather Update: Light Rain Brings Temperature Down in Noida, Ghaziabad; Cold Wave to Continue | Check Full Forecast

Weather Update: Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad witnessed light rain just a few hours after the IMD said the national capital has not received any rainfall in January so far in an unusual occurrence when compared to previous years.

Dense Fog Engulfs Parts Of Delhi As Cold Wave Continues.

Delhi Weather Update: Light rain lashed various parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad early on Wednesday morning, bringing temperatures further down in the region. This comes at a time when the cold wave continues to grip the entire North India as well as the central and eastern parts of the country. Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted light rain in some parts of Delhi. Notably, the national capital and other areas in the region have been experiencing severe colds for the last few weeks. Due to dense fog, normal life has been affected.

Light Rain in Delhi

The rain in the city comes just a few hours after the IMD said the national capital has not received any rainfall in January so far an unusual occurrence when compared to previous years.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thin layer of fog engulfs the National Capital amid the cold wave. (Visuals from Dhaula Kuan & RK Puram shot at 6.30 am) pic.twitter.com/dMZ2wfnTot — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

In the last seven years, Delhi saw one to six days of rain in January where normal rainfall during the month is 8.1 mm at Safdarjung Observatory, the India Meteorological Department data showed. However, there has been no rain in the city in January with seven days to go in the month.

Last year in January, Delhi received 20.4 mm of rain, more than the normal of 19.1 mm, IMD data showed. In January 2022, the city received 88.2 mm of rain, more than the normal of 21.7 mm.

IMD Predicts Dense Fog in North India

The weather office on Monday had predicted that a dense to very dense layer of fog is expected to engulf some parts of North India – Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh – during the next five days. The weather department further had stated that Delhi and other neighbouring areas may also witness dense to very dense fog in the next 24 hours, prompting the weather department to issue a yellow alert for Tuesday.

Flights, Trains Delayed Due To Dense Fog

Operations of flights and passenger trains to and from the National Capital continued to remain affected on Tuesday due to bad fog and adverse weather conditions. While several flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as a layer of fog gripped the national capital. Arond 28 long distance trains to Delhi were also running behind schedule by up to five hours or more.

According to Northern Railways, 28 trains, including Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Azamgarh-Delhi JN Kaifiyat Express, Banaras-New Delhi Express, and Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express, faced delays ranging from 2 to 5 hours.

IMD has predicted moderate fog till January 26 in the National Capital, with foggy conditions expected on January 27 and 28.

Dense Fog Predicted For These States

Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in the morning over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh until January 26 morning, according to the IMD.

Earlier on Monday, IMD said that shallow fog affected the Jammu division, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, contributing to visibility challenges.

Visibility challenges were evident at various locations. While Jammu Division reported 500-meter visibility, Patiala in Punjab recorded a mere 50-meter visibility. Delhi recorded only 500-meter visibility, impacting flight operations, while Varanasi and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh struggled with 25-meter and 50 meters of visibility respectively.

