Delhi Weather Update: After a heavy downpour on Monday, parts of Delhi and NCR were again lashed by another bout of heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms overnight bringing much needed relief from searing heat. In more good news for people in Delhi-NCR, the India Meteorological Department said there will be no heatwave conditions for the next five days. The weather department also predicted similar weather conditions over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh.

Aided by overnight rains, Delhi experiences its coolest May night in 18 years, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung dipping to 17.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the month since 2004. The maximum, at 3.5 degrees C, was the lowest since 2014 barring last year, which witnessed an unusually wet and cool May. According to a report in timesofindia.com this was also the coolest day in Delhi in 72 days since March 12, when the maximum temperature was last below 31.5 degrees.

Here are few inconvenience caused by the people due to heavy downpour

Traffic: However, due to the heavy downpour, the city witnessed waterlogging and traffic snarls on major stretches such as Rao Tula Ram flyover, ITO, Preet Vihar and ISBT. The disruptions were a lot worse in Gurgaon, from where a road cave-in was also reported. The worst affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover.

Flights Delayed: With the rain accompanied by winds gusting up to 75-80 kmph, over 100 flights were delayed and 20 had to be diverted. Some 100 trees were uprooted in the capital and 150 in Gurgaon, as per the respective civic bodies.

Power Cuts: The national capital also witnessed many instances of power disruption in the cit mainly due to trees and branches falling on the overhead electricity lines and poles. The power outages ranging from a few minutes to several hours were reported from different parts of the city, including Shalimar Bagh, Keshav Puram, Moti Nagar, Bawana, Narela, Mustafabad, Najafgarh, and Dwarka, said officials of power discoms.

Meanwhile the air quality of the city improved to moderate category. The air quality index (AQI), on a scale of 0 to 500, on Monday was 136, against 203 a day earlier. “AQI today improved significantly. Dust contributed to approx. 68% to PM10. This improvement was due to wet deposition of pollutants by today morning rain. For the next 3 days (24th, 25th, 26th) peak wind speed is likely to be 18-30 km/h causing strong dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘upper end of satisfactory’ due to likelihood of more rain spell,” said a statement from SAFAR.