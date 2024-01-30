Delhi Weather: Train, Flight Services Affected as Dense Fog Grips City, IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Tomorrow

Delhi Weather Update: because of the dense fog, visibility was reduced to zero at several places early in the morning, affecting the movement of commuters in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram as well.

Dense fog prevailed in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Delhi Weather Update: Several train and flight services were affected as dense fog continued to grip the national capital on Tuesday. Visibility was reduced to zero at several places early in the morning, affecting the movement of commuters in the city and nearby areas. Moreover, the IMD has predicted heavy rains for January 31 in the city.

As per the IMD official website, Delhi currently has a temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning at 5.30 am. Moreover, the IMD said shallow fog was experienced in isolated pockets of Delhi on Monday night.

In a post on ‘X’, IMD said, “On January 29 at 11.30 PM very dense fog seen in isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan; dense fog in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh; moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and West U.P.; and shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi.”

Meanwhile, a similar situation was recorded in Punjab; visibility was affected in the state due to dense fog on Monday night. Visuals from around various parts of the national capital showed people gathering around bonfire to fight the chilling weather.

Earlier, cold weather and dense fog prevailed in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Sunday, delaying flights, trains, and other modes of transportation.

At Indira Gandhi International Airport, several flights were delayed due to bad weather on Sunday. Trains were also delayed at the New Delhi Railway Station due to dense fog.

According to IMD, “very dense” fog conditions were reported over Uttar Pradesh at 5.30 am on Sunday. As per the forecast by IMD for the upcoming five days in Ayodhya, the minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hit 8 degrees Celsius with ‘shallow fog’ while the maximum temperature may rise up to 19 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.3 °c which is a -4 °c departure from the normal, said IMD.

According to IMD, “very dense” fog conditions are reported over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and “dense fog” over Tripura at 5.30 am today.

“Very dense fog conditions are reported over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar dense fog over Tripura at 0530 hrs IST of 28.01.2024. Visibilities reported are: Varanasi (Babatpur) and Purnea 25 m each Bahraich, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur and Kailashahar 50 m each. Patna 200 m,” IMD posted on X.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.