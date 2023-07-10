Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Rains: Yamuna Water Level Close To Danger Mark; Check List Of Roads To Avoid

Delhi Rains: Yamuna Water Level Close To Danger Mark; Check List Of Roads To Avoid

Commuters had to navigate through waterlogged roads and battle traffic snarls in Delhi as heavy rainfall battered the city for third day in a row.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on Monday to assess the situation arising out of torrential rains. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Rains: The weather in Delhi on Monday was pleasant but heavy rainfall for the third day in a row has caused havoc in the city. Commuters had to navigate through waterlogged roads and battle traffic snarls as the Pragati Maidan tunnel remain closed for a second consecutive day.

Trending Now

Delhi Rains: Roads To Avoid

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to advise commuters to plan their journey accordingly. “Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Anand Vihar towards Shamshan Ghat, Gazipur due to waterlogging near Gazipur underpass. Kindly avoid the stretch,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

You may like to read

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Anand Vihar towards Shamshan Ghat, Gazipur due to waterlogging near Gazipur underpass. Kindly avoid the stretch. pic.twitter.com/6e59CRlIRN — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 10, 2023

The movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging, Delhi Traffic Police said.

Delhi Rains: Yamuna Likely To Cross Danger Mark, CM Kejriwal Calls Emergency Meet

The Yamuna in Delhi is likely to cross the danger mark around 11 am on Tuesday as a large quantity of water is being discharged into the upper reaches of the river, Delhi minister Atishi said.

The Public Works Department minister, who inspected the preparedness for evacuation and relief work, said water is rushing in the Yamuna towards Delhi very fast due to very heavy rainfall in north Indian states.

“Around 43,000 cusecs of water was being discharged into Yamuna from Haryana till yesterday morning that has increased to nearly three lakh cusecs now. We expect the level of water in Yamuna to reach danger mark around 10-11 am on Tuesday,” Atishi told PTI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting later in the day to assess the situation arising out of torrential rains and the rising levels of Yamuna river. The warning level of water in Yamuna in Delhi is 204.50 metres while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES