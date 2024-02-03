Delhi Weather: Weatherman Predicts More Rain, Cloudy Skies Over Next 2 Days

According to Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, rainfall ranging from light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread, is likely to lash the capital city over the next two days.

Delhi Weather: The weather department has predicted more rains and gloomy skies in Delhi over the next two days due a fresh western disturbance which is likely to affect the weather in national capital.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, while the humidity fluctuated between 100 to 74 per cent during the day, as per an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

The minimum temperature slumped on Friday to 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, according to IMD.

The inclement weather and cloudy skies caused a dip in the visibility which was recorded at 50 metres at 8:30 AM, as per the Safdarjung weather station.

Cloudy skies, dense fog predicted for Saturday

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with dense fog in the morning for Saturday, with possibility of very light rain and drizzle in night due to a fresh western disturbance.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 20 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Trains, flights delayed

The national capital was covered with a blanket of thick fog on Friday morning resulting in Delhi-bound trains and flights to be delayed.

Due to “very dense” fog, 23 trains are running behind, a statement from the Northern Railways said.

Zero visibility was reported at Palam at 9 am with runway visibility at the airport here ranging between 300 to 500 metres, the IMD said.

‘Poor’ AQI

Delhi’s air quality significantly improved but still was in the ‘poor’ category with a reading of 222 at 6 pm on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), due to heavy rains that lashed the national capital on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi this month till January 30 stood at 17.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 13 years, according to official data till Tuesday.

The average minimum temperature in the national capital during the same period was pegged at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in 13 years, the data showed.

