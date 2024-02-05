Delhi Weather: Yellow Alert Issued For Today | Check Full Forecast

Delhi Weather: The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in the morning, with the daytime temperature expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is projected to settle around 9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to another chilly morning with less fog in the sky compared to recent days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense foggy conditions, with a maximum temperature expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius and a nighttime temperature of approximately 9 degrees Celsius on Monday. A yellow alert has also been issued for dense fog in the morning; however, no fog was observed in the Delhi-NCR region during the morning hours.

Delhi Weather Forecast: Sunday Weather

On Sunday, parts of Delhi recorded light showers. The maximum temperature settled at 20.3 degrees Celsius, which was two notches below the season’s average. The nighttime temperature settled at 11.9 degrees Celsius, which was according to IMD, was three notches above the season’s average.

Delhi witnessed rainfall of 2.8mm yesterday, taking the month’s total rainfall to 29.9mm and gave the national capital its wettest February in 10 years. More rainfall were received in February 2014, when it logged 48.8mm of precipitation.

“The presence of moisture in the atmosphere means there are chances of dense fog on Monday morning,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

Delhi Weather Forecast: AQI Level

In the morning, the air quality index (AQI) level in the capital city was recorded in the ‘poor’ category. Yesterday, the AQI was recorded at 282, in the ‘poor’ category (7 pm), as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Notably, An Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging from zero to 50 is deemed ‘good,’ 51 to 100 is categorized as ‘satisfactory,’ 101 to 200 falls under ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 is classified as ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 is labelled ‘very poor,’ and 401 to 500 is characterized as ‘severe.’

As per Centre’s Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, “Delhi’s air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category on February 5, but it will return to the ‘poor’ category on February 6 and 7. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category.” Notably, EWS is a forecasting model used by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Delhi Weather Forecast: Weather Forecast For Upcoming Days

The weather department has predicted the maximum temperature to hover between 20-22 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 7-9 degrees Celsius throughout the week.

It is worth noting that, Delhi is unlikely to receive any showers this week. Minimum temperature is expected to drop from Tuesday, with strong winds likely to sweep through the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

