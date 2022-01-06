New Delhi: With the national capital all set to enter weekend curfew due to a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory with a new schedule for commuters using the metro service on Saturdays and Sundays. The weekend curfew will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and will be in place till 5 am on Monday.Also Read - Flying to Karnataka From Maharashtra, Kerala or Goa? Check Strict Omicron Rules And Curbs

Issuing a statement on the matter, Delhi metro authorities said that trains on various corridors of the Delhi Metro network will be available at varying frequencies during the weekend curfew. The DMRC, in a statement on Wednesday, said, as per the latest guidelines issued by the DDMA, a curfew has been imposed for the coming weekend January 8 and 9 for the containment of COVID-19. Also Read - Delhi May Record 10,000 COVID Cases Today With Positivity Rate Rising to Nearly 10%: Health Minister

During the weekend curfew period, Delhi Metro services will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the Yellow Line (i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and Blue Line (i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali), it said. And, on all other lines, trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes during the weekend curfew, the DMRC said. Also Read - No Standing Passengers Allowed: Delhi Metro Issues Latest Advisory | Read Here

For the rest of the weekdays i.e. from Monday to Friday, metro services will continue to remain available as usual as per the extant guidelines, officials said.

As per the latest guidelines issued by the Delhi government, the DMRC has further said that even though 100 per cent sitting is allowed in metro trains, no standing is allowed. Therefore, entry to the trains and stations shall continue to remain highly restrictive as only a limited number of passengers (50 only) per coach are allowed, it added.

It is advisable that travel only if absolutely essential, also keep extra time during commuting by metro as an entry shall still continue to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which may result in queues or waiting of passengers outside stations, officials said.

In a major relief for commuters, authorities had announced on Tuesday that city buses and metro trains will return to running to their full seating capacity throughout the week in the wake of long queues witnessed at various bus stands stations of the mass rapid transit system.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that a weekend curfew was being imposed in view of rising Covid cases. Delhi is currently reporting a fresh surge in coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, 10,665 cases with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent, and eight deaths were recorded.