Delhi Weekend Curfew Latest News: Disappointed with the decision of the Delhi government to keep in place the weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops, the business fraternity in the national capital on Friday urged the DDMA to reconsider the decision. The functionaries of the Chamber of Traders Industry (CTI) said they will stage protests across Delhi if the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) does not revise its decision in the next two to three days.Also Read - Braving Extreme Cold, Health Workers Continue Vaccine Drive at LoC | See Heart-Warming Photos

Speaking to news agency PTI, Brijesh Goyal, chairman of CTI, said Delhi’s 20 lakh traders are deeply disappointed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s decision. The lieutenant governor heads DDMA, the highest decision-making body on COVID-19-related issues. Also Read - 50% Attendance, Staggered Timing: Delhi Issues New Guidelines For Private Offices | Read Here

“We request DDMA chairman LG Anil Baijal to remove the odd-even and weekend curfew keeping in mind the livelihood of 20 lakh traders and their 40 lakh employees. If there is no relief in the next two-three days, the CTI will agitate with traders from all over Delhi,” Goyal stated. Also Read - Weekend Curfew Ends In Karnataka, Night Restrictions Continue | Read Latest Guidelines

The concern from the traders came after the lieutenant governor earlier in the day directed that the status quo be maintained until the situation improves. His office approved the government’s proposal to allow private firms to function with 50 per cent of staff.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), too, urged Baijal to reconsider his decision. CAIT national secretary general Praveen Khandelwal told PTI that the trade has declined by about 60 per cent in the last 20 days due to the restrictions.

“The trade of Delhi is facing an acute financial crisis for the last two years. The odd-even system, which has proved an utter failure in Delhi, and the weekend lockdown should be lifted,” Khandelwal said.

On the other side, Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Associations vice chairman Paramjit Singh Pamma said traders are unhappy over the DDMA decision. “Due to the odd-even and weekend curfew, our businesses have been affected. When markets of the neighbouring cities are open, there is no point in keeping them shut in Delhi. We urge the LG to reconsider his decision,” Pamma said.

Kamla Nagar Traders Association president Nitin Gupta expressed similar concerns. He said the traders are dismayed over the DDMA’s move. “Traders are not allowed to do business but politicians can carry out rallies. We cannot pay salaries by doing business two days a week. There is no restriction on street vendors, which are the actual crowd pullers in markets,” Gupta said.

Moreover, Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association chief Ashok Randhawa said that the business community was suffering because of the politics between the Delhi government and the LG .

Earlier in the day, the order issued by the DDMA said it has been observed that as the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate are witnessing a decline, some prohibitions or restrictions may be revised in areas outside containment zones.

“Therefore, all private offices shall be allowed to function with up to 50 per cent of attendance with immediate effect in the NCT of Delhi (outside of containment zones),” the order said.

The DDMA further advised private offices to stagger the office timing and the presence and quantum of staff to reduce the number of employees in office at the same time to ensure social distancing.

Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 fatalities, with the positivity rate dipping to 21.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The city had recorded 28,867 Covid cases with 29.21 positivity rate on January 13, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.