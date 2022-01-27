New Delhi: In wake of declining single-day Covid-19 cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday decided to lift the weekend curfew in the national capital and the odd-even rule for shops in the city. However, the night curfew imposed on weekdays from 10 pm to 5 am will continue. The decision was made at a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.Also Read - Delhi Lifts Weekend Curfew, Restaurants, Cinemas To Open With 50% Capacity. Check Full List

Full List Of Restrictions In Delhi

Night curfew to continue.

Schools to remain shut, issue of resumption of normal classes to be taken up in next DDMA meet.

Weddings to be held with max 200 people or 50% capacity.

Bars to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Restaurants and cinema halls to operate at 50% capacity.

Govt offices to operate with 50% capacity.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the situation is under control across the city and the positivity rate will also from the existing 10 per cent. “The Covid situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 per cent,” news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying.