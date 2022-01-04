New Delhi: As the Covid positivity rate in Delhi has drastically risen to 6.5 per cent in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government has on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital starting this week. The weekend curfew will be in effect from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 AM. Addressing a press conference on the matter, Delhi Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the Delhi Metro and DTC buses will run at 100% capacity, however, no one would be allowed to board without masks.Also Read - Bangladesh Eye Historic Test Win As Ebadot Hossain Runs Through New Zealand Top Order

The decision was taken in view of these transportation modes becoming a 'super-spreader' of COVID-19 due to running at 50% capacity.