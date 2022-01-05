New Delhi: In a bid to control the rising coronavirus cases across the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to impose a weekend curfew from Friday 10 PM to Monday 5 AM. Fuelled by the newly emerged Omicron variant, Covid-19 situation is deteriorating with every passing day.Also Read - No Standing Passengers Allowed: Delhi Metro Issues Latest Advisory | Read Here

“Covid-19 cases are on a rise in Delhi and the rest of the country. However, it is a relief that the Omicron variant here is showing similar trends to that of the world. It shows mild symptoms that are curable at home isolation. But we still need to take necessary precautions to curb the infection,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held yesterday.

Furthermore, he urged the people to step out only when it is an absolute necessity after wearing a mask and to maintain social/physical distancing.

Take a look at the list of people who will be exempted during the weekend curfew imposed in Delhi from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am:-

Officers and officials involved in essential and emergency services shall be allowed on production of valid identity card during night and weekend curfew.

Movement of individual for marriage related-gatherings up to 20 persons on production of soft or hard copy of marriage card

Officers and officials of Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and PSUs on production of valid identity card and according to the restrictions imposed by the Union government.

Judges and all judicial officers, staff members of all courts of Delhi as well as advocate, legal counsels, connected with the case hearing on production of valid identity card, service ID card, photo entry passes and permission letters issued by the court administration.

Officers and officials in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid identity card.

All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other hospital services such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services on production of valid ID card.

Pregnant women and patients for getting medical and health services, along with attendant, on production of valid identity card and doctor’s prescription.

Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, on production of valid identity card.

Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

Electronic and print media on production of valid identity card.

Students shall be allowed to appear in examination on production of valid admit card.

The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card or examination duty order.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 5,481 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after May 16 when the tally was 6,456. The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 14,63,701 in the city. Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said,”Delhi Govt has instructed private hospitals to increase the number of reserved beds for COVID patients to 40% from 10% of their capacity. Nearly 2% of beds are occupied in the government hospitals.”