New Delhi: People of Delhi, here comes a piece of good news for you all. Very soon, you all will be able to breathe fresh air. You don't have to suffer from air pollution anymore. The national capital's first smog tower will be inaugurated on August 23 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This was informed by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

As per updates from the minister, the 20-metre-tall structure, being set up to improve air quality in a radius of around 1 km, will operate at full capacity after the monsoon season.

"Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal will inaugurate the smog tower on August 23. Thereafter, experts will ascertain its impact on pollution. Based on the results, we will take a decision on installing more equipment," he said.

Delhi’s first smog tower: All you need to know