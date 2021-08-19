New Delhi: People of Delhi, here comes a piece of good news for you all. Very soon, you all will be able to breathe fresh air. You don’t have to suffer from air pollution anymore. The national capital’s first smog tower will be inaugurated on August 23 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This was informed by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.Also Read - Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Retired Army Officer Col Ajay Kothiyal to be AAP's CM Candidate
As per updates from the minister, the 20-metre-tall structure, being set up to improve air quality in a radius of around 1 km, will operate at full capacity after the monsoon season.
"Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal will inaugurate the smog tower on August 23. Thereafter, experts will ascertain its impact on pollution. Based on the results, we will take a decision on installing more equipment," he said.
Delhi’s first smog tower: All you need to know
- The Delhi cabinet had approved the pilot project in October last year.
- The smog tower will be able to purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second.
- A two-year pilot study will be undertaken to ascertain the effectiveness of the smog tower after it becomes operational.
- A control room has been set up at the site to monitor the operations of the smog tower.
- Another 25-metre-tall smog tower, built by the central government at Anand Vihar, is expected to become operational by August 31, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.
- Tata Projects Limited (TPL) is building the two smog towers with technical support from IIT-Bombay, which, in collaboration with IIT-Delhi, will validate their performance.
- The NBCC India Ltd. has been appointed as project management consultant.
- The CPCB is the nodal agency for the tower at Anand Vihar, while the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is the nodal agency for the one coming up at Cannaught Place.
- The two towers will have 1,200 air filters each developed by experts at the University of Minnesota in the United States which also helped design a 100-metre-high smog tower in Xian, China.
- The smog towers, being built at a cost of Rs 22 crore each, are estimated to reduce concentration of PM2.5 up to 70 per cent in a 1-km radius around them.