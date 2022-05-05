New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made a big announcement saying electricity subsidy would be given only to those who ask for it from October 1. “People will be given a choice – whether they want it or not,” he said this during a press conference on Thursday.Also Read - Delhi Start-Up Policy Approved, to Provide Relief to Entrepreneurs: CM Arvind Kejriwal

At present, the Kejriwal government provides 200 units of free power per month.

Cheap electricity made optional:

The Delhi chief minister further added that cheap electricity will now be made optional in Delhi. "That is, if a power consumer wants electricity subsidy, then he will get free or subsidised electricity from now," he added.

From October 1, Delhi govt to provide electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it. We will give options to people whether or not they need electricity subsidy, announces Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/tv5y5KLKNz — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Giving details, Kejriwal said if someone considers himself capable, then he can tell the Delhi government that he does not want electricity subsidy and he can use normal rate electricity. He added that the work of asking people about this will start soon.

Rs 3,340 crore for power sector:

For 2022-23 fiscal, the Kejriwal government had allocated Rs 3,340 crore for power sector for its Special Electricity Subsidy Scheme.

At present, the electricity consumers in Delhi get “zero power bill” up to 200 units of electricity. Cheap electricity and water bills has been the Kejriwal government’s poll promise since 2015.

Low coal stock in Delhi:

The fresh announcement from the Kejriwal government comes as the national capital is facing low coal stock, leading the government to sound alarm to over supplying power to Delhi.

In the meantime, State Power Minister Satyendar Jain has written a letter to Union Power Minister RK Singh with details of low coal stock at various thermal plants supplying power to Delhi. He has also urged the Centre to ensure adequate availability of coal for uninterrupted electricity supply in the capital.

In the meantime, the Union Minister responded, saying the Delhi government was misleading the public with incorrect information about the electricity situation in the capital.

Kejriwal also said the Delhi cabinet has passed the ‘Delhi Startup Policy’ which will also help Delhi youth run a business with the help of financial assistance provided by the city government.