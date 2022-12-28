‘Brief Relief’ From Cold Wave After Delhi Shivers Under 18-Hour Fog Cover, But Chill To Return In Early Jan

The fog cover lasted from 7pm on Monday till 1pm the next day - the single longest duration this season.

Gurugram: A giant ferrous wheel on a cold and foggy winter morning, in Gurugram, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Weather update: While harsh winter conditions along with dense fog will persist in the national capital on Wednesday, the city is likely to get a respite from ‘cold wave’ and dense fog on December 29 and 30th due to the impact of an impending western disturbance. However, the winds will turn north-westerly again, causing ‘cold wave’ conditions and dense fog in the capital on December 31 and January 1. Delhi also witnessed little respite from ‘cold day’ in some pockets on Tuesday.

Dense fog enveloped the city, lowering visibility to just 50 metres and crippling flight and train movement as well as road traffic. The fog cover lasted from 7pm on Monday till 1pm the next day – the single longest duration this season, a report in TOI said.

Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degree Celsius while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degree Celsius said IMD.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist RK Jenamani said, “We are expecting a relief from these cold wave conditions as western disturbance is approaching the Western Himalayan region. During the day, the sunshine will also bring some relief.”

“Dense to very dense fog will continue to prevail in the belt. There will be an improvement on December 29 because of a western disturbance which will bring fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh and Himachal Pradesh. There will be drizzle in north Punjab on December 29,” the IMD scientist said.

At 5.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s minimum temperature was less than that of Dharamsala (6.2 degrees Celsius), Dehradun (7 degrees Celsius), and Nainital (7.2 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday.

As per IMD’s prediction, temperature is expected to rise by 2-4 degrees in northern plains in next 3 to 4 days after which the temperature will fall again.

Weather in other north Indian states

Dense to very dense fog affected most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan, IMD data showed.

Due to prevailing light wind and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan in the next 24 hours, the IMD predicted.

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees or more below normal.