Delhi Withdraws Order To Deploy Govt School Teachers At IGI Airport On COVID Duty

Officials had on Monday announced that over 80 school teachers would be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport during the upcoming winter vacation.

District Disaster Management Authority said that if there is a need, civil defence staff will be deployed at the airport for Covid-19 duties.

New Delhi: The District Disaster Management on Tuesday decided to withdraw the order to deploy government school teachers at IGI Airport on COVID duty. Officials had on Monday announced that over 80 school teachers would be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport during the upcoming winter vacation.

The move came after questions were raised on the decision to deploy school teachers at Delhi airport. As the government schools will remain closed in Delhi from January 1 to January 15 for winter vacation, at least 85 teachers of various government schools in Delhi were put on duty from December 31 to January 15, the last order mentioned.

“In partial modification of Order No. F. No.150/Airport Duty/West/604 dated 16.12.2022 and F. No.150/Airport Duty/West/614 dated 26.12.2022, the teachers/ other teaching staff deployed vide above orders are hereby exempted from Airport Duty for the period 31.12.2022 to 15.01.2023 and the said orders stand amended to that extent. Further, in case required, Civil Defence Volunteers from District West may be deputed on Call out Duty basis,” the statement reads.

The authorities will now deploy defence security staff if needed, news agency ANI reported.

The earlier order was issued by the District Magistrate (West) on behalf of the District Disaster Management Authority.

Delhi government schools will remain closed from January 1 to January 15 owing to the winter vacation.