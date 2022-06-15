New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday reported a major spike in the Covid cases. The national capital logged reported 1,375 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 7.01 per cent from 7.06 per cent on Tuesday, according to data shared by the city health department.Also Read - Delhi Asks Authorities To Ramp-up Covid Measures Amid Spike in Cases | Deets Inside

On Monday, Delhi reported 614 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate increased to 7.06 per cent. This was the highest positivity rate since May 4 when 7.6 per cent of the people tested turned out positive for COVID-19. Also, this is the fourth consecutive day when Delhi has recorded more than 600 cases. Also Read - Is Delhi Heading Towards COVID Fourth Wave? City Records 1,118 Cases; 82% More Than Yesterday

With the fresh cases reported on Monday, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally increased to 19,13,412, the department said in its latest bulletin. Also Read - Maharashtra: Amid Rising Covid Numbers, Mumbai Reports Cases of Omicron BA.4, BA.5

Covid in India: Top Updates