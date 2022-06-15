New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday reported a major spike in the Covid cases. The national capital logged reported 1,375 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 7.01 per cent from 7.06 per cent on Tuesday, according to data shared by the city health department.Also Read - Delhi Asks Authorities To Ramp-up Covid Measures Amid Spike in Cases | Deets Inside
On Monday, Delhi reported 614 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate increased to 7.06 per cent. This was the highest positivity rate since May 4 when 7.6 per cent of the people tested turned out positive for COVID-19. Also, this is the fourth consecutive day when Delhi has recorded more than 600 cases.
With the fresh cases reported on Monday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,13,412, the department said in its latest bulletin.
Covid in India: Top Updates
- Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36 per cent rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.
- Mumbai reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases and one death linked to the infection, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) bulletin.
- India records 8,822 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 33.7% higher than the day before
- Canada’s Covid-19 vaccination requirement for domestic and outbound travelers, as well as federal bureaucrats and transportation workers, will be suspended starting next week, officials said Tuesday
- Covaxin Booster Enhances Efficacy Against Delta, Omicron Variants: ICMR Study
- Delhi on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.35 per cent, and three deaths. The city logged 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent on Saturday.