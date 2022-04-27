New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday reported 1367 new COVID-19 cases, 1042 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours with an active caseload of 4832.Also Read - Regular Review, Adequate Hospital Beds: Here’s How Punjab Prepares to Tackle COVID Surge, 4th Wave

On Tuesday, the National Capital had reported 1204 COVID-19 cases, 863 recoveries while on Monday, the city had registered over 1000 cases of Covid-19 for the fourth day in a row, thus making it 1000 plus cases for the fifth successive day.

The increase in the COVID positive cases could be attributed to the more tests being conducted. The positivity rate, the proportion of samples tested whose outcome is positive, remained at 4.64 per cent.

With the threat of the fourth wave of Covid-19 looming large, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government may reimpose stricter restrictions to curb the spread of the infections.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about the recent increase in Covid cases in some states and about the need to follow test, track, treat, vaccination, and ensure Covid appropriate behaviour.

The Chief Ministers thanked the Prime Minister for timely guidance and support since the start of the pandemic. They said that this review meeting has been called by the Prime Minister at the right time. They gave an overview of the status of Covid cases and vaccination in their states.