New Delhi: Several parts of New Delhi witnessed light rains on Sunday evening and the maximum temperature for the day settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, as said by the India Meteorological Department to news agency PTI. The relative humidity recorded at 5:30 PM was 80 per cent and the minimum temperature settle at 9.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle, and shallow to moderate fog on Monday morning. On December 25, 2021, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index was recorded in the severe category on Sunday evening with the AQI clocking 460 at 7:00 PM in Delhi, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Faridabad was 455 while in Ghaziabad it was 430, Greater Noida 428, Gurgaon 378, and Noida 438. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Tughlaq Road pic.twitter.com/oiRxk0EYcw — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet said, Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR (Gurugram, Manesar), Kurukshetra, Karnal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Gangoh, Baraut (U.P.) Bhiwani, Tizara, Khairthal (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.”

It also said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-West Delhi ( Kanjhawala), Meham, Rohtak (Haryana) and Kotputli (Rajasthan). “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-West Delhi ( Kanjhawala), Meham, Rohtak (Haryana) Kotputli (Rajasthan),” said another tweet from IMD.

(With Inputs From PTI, ANI)