New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday witnessed a marginal dip in the covid cases, reported 942 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. No new death has been reported due to the disease.Also Read - Air Traffic Controller at Delhi Airport Tests Positive For Psychoactive Substance; Removed From Duty

The fresh cases on Sunday came out of 13,001 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. With this, Delhi’s caseload went up to 19,93,823 and the death toll to 26,420. Also Read - Future Covid Variants Will Be More Transmissible, Alerts WHO Amid Rising Cases | Key Points

On Thursday, it recorded 1,964 COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, and eight deaths. Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged in the city on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. Also Read - Delhi Police Shares List Of Loan Scam Apps To Be Avoided After Major Chinese Network Bust. Check Details Here

On Tuesday, the national capital reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.

On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease.

Before this, the city had logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.