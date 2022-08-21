On Thursday, it recorded 1,964 COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, and eight deaths. Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged in the city on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. Also Read - Delhi Police Shares List Of Loan Scam Apps To Be Avoided After Major Chinese Network Bust. Check Details Here

On Tuesday, the national capital reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.

On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease.

Before this, the city had logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.