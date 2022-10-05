Delhi Dussehra 2022 Latest Update: As Dussehra celebrations began in the national capital, the city witnessed massive traffic jam in several areas on Tuesday. The Durga puja celebrations brought vehicular traffic to a grinding halt in a number of areas in central Delhi.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dances to Papon's Humnava at Delhi's Connaught Place, Internet Praises Him | Watch

As people started visiting various puja pandals, the Delhi Traffic Police restricted bus movement on Pahari Bhojla, Chitli Qabar, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Hauzi Quazi, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, Chemsford Road, Connaught Place outer circle, Parliament Street, Rafi Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Arobindo Marg and Jor Bagh. The restrictions were put in place from 2 PM to 9.30 PM.

Traffic movement was also affected on Jantar Mantar Road, Ashoka Road, inner and outer circles of Connaught Place, near New Delhi Railway Station, Patel Chowk and areas surrounding Red Fort.

Traffic snarls in various parts of Delhi ahead of Dussehra. Visuals from APJ Abdul Kalam road. pic.twitter.com/P7iRWnCrhw — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

Vehicular movement towards AIIMS in south Delhi was also affected, the traffic police said. A senior traffic official said, “We have deployed extra staff to clear the jams and make way for vehicles. We had already issued an advisory since the Tazia procession was scheduled.”

“In areas of south Delhi, traffic is affected due to Durga Puja celebrations. However, we have made necessary arrangements,” the police added.

Raisina Marg was also closed for traffic, leading to snarls on the adjoining stretches of Ashoka Road and Jantar Mantar, among others.

“I boarded an auto from Janpath for Parliament Street. It usually takes me around seven to 10 minutes to cover the distance but I was stuck for nearly an hour,” Monika Bhatia, a commuter, told PTI.

Nand Kishore, an autorickshaw driver said, “The entire Delhi is choked. I have been stuck in traffic for more than an hour. It’s moving at a snail’s pace,” he said while driving towards Parliament Street.

Apart from this, the traffic was also affected in the carriageway from Janakpuri towards Uttam Nagar due to ongoing work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board under Janakpuri West metro station, a traffic police officer said and advised commuters to avoid the stretch.