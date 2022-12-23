Delhi Witnesses Massive Traffic Jams Ahead Of Christmas: These Areas Are Most Impacted | Full List Here

Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams ahead of Christmas festivities. Check the areas most impacted here.

Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams ahead of Christmas celebrations. Check full list of areas affected here. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Delhiites witnessed heavy traffic in several parts of the national capital on Friday ahead of Christmas. According to police, they received 31 calls of traffic jam in the city today.

THESE AREAS WERE MOST AFFECTED:

Paschim Vihar,

Shalimar Bagh,

Dwarka Mor,

GTK bus depot,

Majnu Ka Tila,

Sultanpuri bust terminal,

Bhalswa Dairy,

Swaroop Nagar

Burari,

Bawana.

Commuters also complained about heavy traffic from ISBT towards Majnu Ka Tila, at Gandhi Nagar red light towards Shastri Park, from Jiya Sarai to Munirka and at NH-48 from Gurugram border to Mahipalpur. One of the commuters also said that the Dr Abul Kalam Road was totally jammed towards Chanakyapuri area.

Police have also issued traffic advisory ahead of the Christmas celebrations in the national capital informing people about the diversions and expected areas where heavy traffic will likely to be witnessed.