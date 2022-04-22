New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by a man she used to know, in front of her two children in Southwest Delhi on Thursday afternoon. The CCTV footage, which has been recovered by the police, shows the accused chasing the victim, who is running for her life along with her kids. The police said that raids are on to nab the accused.Also Read - BJP Leader Shot Dead in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, Accused Absconding

The police official told news agency ANI, “We received a PCR call at around 2:00 pm at Sagar Pur police station that a woman was stabbed. We reached the spot immediately. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.” Also Read - Delhi Crime News: Woman Gang-raped in West Delhi, 3 Arrested Within 4 Hours

Police said that a preliminary probe suggests that the woman and the accused were former neighbours before she moved to her current residence. However, the reason for the murder is not known yet. Also Read - Labourer Arrested For Harassing Over 150 Women In Delhi, Uploading Morphed Pictures Online

Police have identified the deceased victim as Arati. Following the incident, she was rushed to the DDU hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A team has been formed to identify, trace and arrest the accused who is currently absconding. Police said that further probe into the incident is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.