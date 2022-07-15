New Delhi: A woman in Delhi was allegedly forced to undergo abortions around 14 times by her live-in partner after which she committed suicide. Police made the claim based on an alleged suicide note left by the 33-year-old victim.Also Read - 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Moving Car In Delhi, Accused Drove Around City, Filmed Act

According to police, the victim died by suicide in the Jaitpur area of Southeast Delhi on July 5.The police found a suicide note from the house which revealed that she was in a relationship with a man who indulged in a physical relationship with her on the pretext of getting married.

As per the reports, the victim revealed through her suicide note that the man refused to marry her, leaving her with no other choice but to end her life.

The police have booked the accused, who reportedly works at a software firm, for abetment to suicide and rape. Police received a PCR call on July 5 about the suicide of a woman in Jaitpur. A police team was sent to the spot where the woman was found hanging at a house.

The woman was rushed to AIIMS where she was declared brought dead, said DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey. The body of the victim was handed over to her parents after the autopsy.