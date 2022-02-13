Churu: In yet another gruesome crime against women, a 25-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by four men who promised to get her work in Rajasthan’s Churu city, reported news agency ANI quoting a senior police officer on Saturday.Also Read - Delhi Schools To Reopen for Nursery to Class 8 From Tomorrow | Check Guidelines Here

Speaking to ANI, officer Mamta Saraswat said, "Four youths called the victim to Churu on the pretext of getting work and then raped her in a hotel. Later, the four accused tied her hands and feet and pushed her from the roof in a state of intoxication." However, the girl's life was saved as the rope got stuck on a pole, she added.

After getting the information, police immediately reached the spot and saved the girl. "The accused's medical check-up was done at a government hospital and a case of gang rape has been registered against the youths on behalf of the victim's statements," the officer further said.

(With agency inputs)