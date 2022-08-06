New Delhi: Spas in Delhi are often under the police scanner for various reasons. This time, a 22-year-old woman, working at a spa in the national capital, was allegedly sedated and gang raped by two men, reported news agency IANS quoting an official on Saturday. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the official said. The arrested accused were identified as Rahul, a manager at the spa; Satish Kumar, a customer; and owners of the spa Brij Gopal and Sandeep.Also Read - Delhi Excise Policy: City to Have 500 Govt Liquor Stores From September, No Private Players in Retail

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call was received at Maurya Enclave police station regarding sexual assault of a woman at the spa located in Pitampura, after which the police immediately rushed to the spot. “At the spot, the victim , along with her husband, was present outside the spa centre and complained regarding sexual assault by the manager and one more person,” DCP Rangnani said. Also Read - Delhi Police Declares Red Fort Area 'No Kite Flying Zone' Till Independence Day

In her complaint, the woman stated that she joined the ‘Ocean Spa Centre’ on July 30 and on August 4 around 6 pm, a person came and demanded sexual favours from her. “The accused manager offered her a cold drink. After consuming it, she felt dizzy and both raped her,” the senior official said. After the police learnt about the incident, the victim was sent to hospital for medical examination and a counsellor from Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) was called. Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi Dragged Into Police Van As Congress Leaders Detained During Protest Against Price Rise, Unemployment

FIR registered, accused held; spa sealed

The police registered an FIR under section 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and immediately arrested Rahul and Satish Kumar.

The official said that the owners were having MCD licence, and “the concerned civic agency has been intimated to cancel the license and seal the premises”. Later, the police also registered a case under section 188 of the IPC against Ocean Spa Centre for violation of guidelines and following which the owners, Brij Gopal and Sandeep, were also arrested. “Further, preventive action under appropriate sections of law has been taken against them,” the official added.

(With inputs from IANS)