New Delhi: A woman in Delhi allegedly strangled her 11-month-old son after a fight with her husband, reports NDTV quoting the police. According to South Delhi Deputy Commissioner Atul Thakur, when police reached the crime scene at Fatehpur Beri area, the infant had already died at a hospital. When questioned, the child’s parents accused each other of the murder. However, investigation revealed the boy’s mother had strangled him with her stole.Also Read - Massive Drug Bust in Delhi: 354 kg Heroin Worth Over Rs 2,500 Crore Seized, 4 Arrested

“Both the mother and father were alleging against each other for killing the infant. Detailed investigation was taken up using CCTV footage from the village, call records, statements of witnesses. This revealed that the mother had committed the crime,” the police said in a statement. Also Read - Bursting Firecrackers? People Can Be Fined Up To Rs 1 Lakh For Causing Noise Pollution In Delhi

The police said the accused told them that the couple had a fight on July 9 over not taking the infant – who had been suffering from fever – to the hospital. Also Read - Testing, Tracking, Vaccination: Top Doctors List Out Delhi's Covid Plan To Fight New Variants | Details Here