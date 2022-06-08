New Delhi: Irked by her daughter’s lackadaisical attitude towards studies during summer vacation, a woman on Wednesday tied her 5-year-old girl with a rope and left to suffer in the scorching heat. The incident was reported in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area. The minor girl is a student of class 1 and lives with her family in Tukhmirpur.Also Read - Sindhu Moosewala Case: Delhi Police Names Jailed Gangster Bishnoi As 'Mastermind'

After getting the report, Delhi Police said it has initiated legal action in the matter after the alleged video started making rounds over the Internet. Also Read - Army Aspirants Chase Down Mobile Snatchers Fleeing In Auto, Delhi Police Rewards Them

“An FIR has been lodged under/section 75 Juvenile Justice Act at Khajuri Khas PS. Further investigation underway in connection with the case involving a 5-year-old girl who was left tied on a rooftop under scorching sun for not doing homework,” Delhi Police said. Also Read - Salman Khan Security Threat: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Denies Role In Sending Any Threat Letter To The Bollywood Superstar

It must be noted that the Indian Constitution has several laws for preventing children from physical and mental torture by the teachers, mentors and guardians.

After a video of a girl child tied up on the roof of a house surfaced on social media, all possible efforts were made by Delhi Police to ascertain her identity and circumstances. The family of the child has been identified and appropriate action initiated.#DelhiPoliceCares — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 8, 2022

The corporal punishment abuses hamper child’s Right To Freedom and Dignity, hence Article 21 of the Constitution protects the Right To Life and Dignity of any individual including the Right To Education of children upto the age of 14 years.

Several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 352 ( Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), also advocate for child’s protection against Corporal Punishment.