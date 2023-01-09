Delhiites Alert! Water Supply To Remain Affected On THESE Days, Call 1916 For Help

Delhi water supply will remain affected in some areas due to maintenance work related to interconnection of new pipelines at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant.

Water supply to remain affected on Jan 12, 13 in Delhi.

New Delhi: Delhi water supply will remain affected in some areas on January 12 and 13 due to maintenance work related to interconnection of new pipelines at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant. Delhi is likely to face water supply issues in many areas on Thursday and Friday, the Delhi Jal Board informed on Monday.

NO WATER ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY

The DJB has said that water supply in several areas and colonies, including those in northwest, west, central, and south Delhi, will not be available from 10 am on 12 January to 10 pm on 13 January.

“The DJB is working on the interconnections of new pipelines that carry the raw water mains within Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Phase-I. The infrastructural development will impact the water supply in the national capital,” according to a DJB statement.

The DJB has also asked residents of the areas going to be affected to store sufficient quantities of water. Residents can also request DJB for water tankers. The central control room can be reached at – 011-23527679 and 1916.

Last year in December, water supply in parts of Delhi were affected due to ammonia pollution in the Yamuna river. Operations at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, Bawana, Nangloi, Dwarka and Haiderpur water treatment plants (WTPs) were hit..

Water was available at low pressure in parts of south Delhi, central Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi and southwest Delhi, the DJB had said.