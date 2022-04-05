New Delhi: If you are owning an electric vehicle in the national capital, here’s a piece of good news for you. From June 1, you will be able to charge your EVs free of cost between 12 noon and 3 PM at over 40 public charging stations across the national capital. Interestingly, the initiative has been taken to promote the use of electric vehicles and also to incentivise EV charging at public stations.Also Read - Four People Trapped In Sewer Line In Delhi’s Rohini, NDRF Team Reaches Spot For Rescue Operation

As per a report by news agency PTI, the initiative of free afternoon charge to EV users is being taken up by an EV charging startup ElectriVa, which has set up over 40 public charging stations in partnership with the three civic bodies. Also Read - Delhi Teen's Body With Slit Throat Found Inside Travel Bag in Mangolpuri

Authorities told news agency PTI that the free charging will be provided at around 35 charging stations operational along the ring road at locations including South Extension, Bikaji Cama Place, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Netaji Subhash Place, South Campus, Nelson Mandela Road, Hauz Khas, Green Park, Greater Kailash, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Saket, Shalimar Bagh, Preet Vihar among others. Also Read - Huge Fire at Banquet Hall in Delhi's Rohini, 12 Fire Tenders Bring Blaze Under Control; 1 Injured

Places where EVs can be charged freely

South Extension

Bikaji Cama Place

Defence Colony

Lajpat Nagar

Mayur Vihar

Netaji Subhash Place

South Campus

Nelson Mandela Road

Hauz Khas

Green Park

Greater Kailash

Punjabi Bagh

Rohini

Saket

Shalimar Bagh

Preet Vihar

During the morning and evening hours, the rates for EV charging for per unit charge is kept at around Rs 10. “We will provide charging to all commercial and non commercial EV users for free between 12 noon and 3 PM. By providing free charging during afternoon hours, we want to bolster the EV ecosystem in the national capital. Presently it is important to incentivise public charging to make people switch from fossil fuel to electric vehicles,” Sumit Dhanuka, Founder, ElectriVa told PTI.

Giving details, he added that the ElectriVa will set up a charging station every three kilometres in Delhi and locations have already been allotted by the three civic bodies.

As per updates, nearly 10,707 electric vehicles were registered in 2022 so far between January and March 14 and out of this 5,888 were e-two wheelers (e-bike and e-scooter), data showed.