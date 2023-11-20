By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Category, Check AQI In Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad
Delhi air quality remained in very poor category and the AQI stood at 331. As per CPCB significant reduction in high pollution levels is unlikely over the next few days.
New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained ‘very poor’ on Monday morning, with an air quality index of 331. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi NCR has received some relief, but a significant reduction in high pollution levels is unlikely over the next few days. The overall AQI in the last 24 hours was 319 on Saturday, 405 on Friday, and 419 on Thursday. In neighboring regions, Ghaziabad (306), Gurugram (239), Greater Noida (288), Noida (308), and Faridabad (320) also recorded a decline in air quality.
