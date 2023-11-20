Home

News

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Category, Check AQI In Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Category, Check AQI In Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

Delhi air quality remained in very poor category and the AQI stood at 331. As per CPCB significant reduction in high pollution levels is unlikely over the next few days.

Delhiites To Breathe Hazardous Air For Next Few Days, Air Remains ‘Very Poor’ | Check Details

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained ‘very poor’ on Monday morning, with an air quality index of 331. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi NCR has received some relief, but a significant reduction in high pollution levels is unlikely over the next few days. The overall AQI in the last 24 hours was 319 on Saturday, 405 on Friday, and 419 on Thursday. In neighboring regions, Ghaziabad (306), Gurugram (239), Greater Noida (288), Noida (308), and Faridabad (320) also recorded a decline in air quality.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.