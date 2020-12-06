New Delhi: The residents of the national capital woke up to a shallow fog on Sunday morning as the temperature dropped in the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD has forecasted a minimum temperature of 13° Celsius and a maximum of 26° Celsius for today. Also Read - Air Quality in Delhi Slips to 'Severe' Category Again, AQI Recorded at 401

The maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 25.4 ° Celsius, normal for this time of the year while a minimum temperature was recorded at 14.8 ° Celsius, a five-degree departure from the normal. Also Read - Delhi Had Worse Air Quality in November This Year Than in 2019, Worst on Diwali

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) at the national capital remained in the “severe” category, as per the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board at 11 am. The AQI recorded at Anand Vihar was 412 , RK Puram was 408, Dwarka was 394, ITO was 382 and 396 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. Also Read - Amid Rising Air Pollution, Delhi's Ghazipur Landfill Catches Fire

However, according to the IMD, the air quality over Delhi and National Capital Regional Area is likely to improve marginally by Monday or Tuesday as the wind speed is likely to pick up, but it will mostly remain in the upper end of “Very Poor” category.

According to the weather department’s prediction, the air quality is likely to improve and reach in Poor to Moderate category by December 11.

‘Very Poor’ AQI indicates ambient concentration values of air pollutants are very high and their likely health impacts include Respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while the ‘Severe’ category air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.