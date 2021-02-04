New Delhi: Residents of the national capital and adjoining areas on Thursday woke up to a foggy morning with light rain showers. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD), there is also possibility of rain during the next three to four hours in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, national capital and western parts of Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - After Green Signal From Centre, These States Allow Cinema Halls to Operate at 100% Capacity

“Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/snow with the isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 4th February and over Uttarakhand on 4th and 5th February. Isolated thunderstorm and lightning also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 4th February,” said IMD. Also Read - Delhi: Sero Survey Shows 56.13% People Developed Antibodies, Govt Says All Must Follow COVID Guidelines

Interaction between this Western Disturbance and lower level south-easterly from the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause isolated to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers with isolated lightning and hail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on February 4 and over East Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh February 5. Also Read - Delhi-Katra Expressway Project: Here's All you Need to Know About it

#WATCH: Parts of Delhi received light rainfall today; visuals from ISBT road area. India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain/thunderstorm, hail at isolated places in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/UJEVUh02Fe — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

The IMD further added that there would be no significant change in minimum temperatures can be predicted during the next 24 hours and fall by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius over Northwest India thereafter from 6 February morning.