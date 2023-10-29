Home

Delhi’s Air Quality Drops To ‘Very Poor’ Category With AQI At 309

Delhi’s air quality dipped to ' very poor' category on Sunday, with an air quality index (AQI) recorded at 309. Noida and Gurugram also fell to ‘very poor’ category with 372 and 221 AQI respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Drops To ‘Very Poor’ Category With AQI At 309. | Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi: After remaining in the ‘poor’ category for six days, the air quality in the national capital worsened and dropped to the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 309, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) – India. Meanwhile, neighboring Noida and Gurugram also deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category. On Friday, the overall air quality in NCR cities was categorized as ‘Very Poor,’ with Noida at 372 and Gurugram at 221. Just a day earlier, the AQI in the national capital stood at 286, and the air quality was classified as ‘poor’

Amid growing concerns, Delhi encountered the chilliest night of the season on Saturday, with the minimum temperature plummeting to 14.3°C. This reading was two degrees below the usual average at Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station.

Delhi Air Pollution: Why The Air Quality Is Deteriorating?

The Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, predicted yesterday that the air quality is expected to worsen during the day and dip to ‘very poor’ category. This is happening due to slow wind speed and a drop in temperatures.

Delhi Air Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

According to the CPCB, 22 areas in Delhi have registered poor air quality. Noteworthy locations include Alipur, recording an AQI of 290, Aya Nagar at 281, Burari crossing at 342, CRRI Mathura road at 334, DTU at 311, Dwarka sector 8 at 342, IGI airport T3 at 330, ITO at 287, Jahangirpuri at 404, Mandir Marg at 295, Mundka at 364, NSIT Dwarka at 313, Najafgarh at 301, Narela at 342, Nehru Nagar at 393, Moti Bagh at 375, North Campus DU at 349, Patparganj at 303, RK Puram at 351, Shadipur at 352, Sonia Vihar at 350, Wazirpur at 363, and more.

Delhi Air Pollution: Greater Noida Tops the List in NCR Region

The current Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi stands at 309, classified as “Poor” according to SAFAR-India. However, this issue is not limited to Delhi alone. The neighboring areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) have also experienced a deterioration in air quality. Greater Noida leads the NCR region with an AQI of 346. Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Meerut are also in the “poor” category, with their AQI values standing at 286, 291, 252, and 256, respectively.

Delhi Air Pollution: Weather Condition, Stubble Burning Primary Reasons

Adverse meteorological conditions, along with emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and local sources of pollution, combine to push the air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season. According to the news agency ANI, there have been over 2,500 reported cases of stubble burning this year.

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP In Action

The second phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented to reduce air pollution. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) includes a framework of directives and actions aimed at mitigating air pollution within the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, encompassing Delhi and its neighbouring areas. According to an official statement from the Ministry of Environment, the second phase of GRAP will entail several measures in Delhi NCR, including a prohibition on the use of coal and wood-burning stoves, an upsurge in the frequency of CNG and electric buses, routine road cleaning, and the application of water to control dust, as well as the deployment of traffic police personnel to maintain smooth traffic flow, thereby contributing to pollution control.

Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a practical tool for measuring air quality conditions in an easily comprehensible manner. It is divided into six AQI categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. An AQI ranging from 201 to 300 falls into the ‘poor’ category and is categorized under Stage 1 restrictions. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are classified as ‘very poor,’ falling under Stage 2. An AQI of 401 to 450 is designated as ‘severe’ and falls under Stage 3.

