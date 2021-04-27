New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus crisis, the national capital continued to witness oxygen shortage with Delhi’s Astha Hospital running out of its supply. The hospital said it has 40 patients on the ventilator at the moment and it needs an immediate oxygen supply. According to a report by India Today, the Astha Hospital in Delhi has sent out an SOS for immediate oxygen supply. Also Read - Delhi COVID Patients Taken to Punjab For Treatment Due to Oxygen Shortage, Lack of ICU Beds

Earlier, Delhi Max hospital and many other hospitals also reported running out of oxygen supply. However, they were provided with the oxygen tankers soon after sending SOS. Also Read - Planning Urgent Train Travel? Please Check These Covid 19 Travel Guidelines Issued by States

Earlier in the day, the first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas reached the national capital. This oxygen will now be disbursed by the Delhi government to various hospitals. Also Read - Action Will be Taken: Centre to Delhi High Court as INOX Says Tanker Diverted by Rajasthan

“#OxygenExpress has reached Delhi from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh with Oxygen for patients in the capital. Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in our collective fight against COVID-19, & ensuring sufficient availability of life-saving resources across the country,” tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Earlier, the railways had said that it has chalked out plans to transport medical oxygen from Angul, Kalingnagar, Rourkela and Raigarh to Delhi and NCR region, however, there is no information on the second train to the capital city.

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 380 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 per cent, according to the bulletin issued by the city health department.