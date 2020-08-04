New Delhi: Just a day before the Bhoomi Pujan of the grand Ram Temple, BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday decided that the name of Babar Road in Delhi’s Bengali Market should be changed to ‘August 5 Marg’, in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying down the foundation stone in Ayodhya tomorrow. Also Read - Ayodhya All Decked Up For Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi to Unveil Plaque to Mark The Occasion | 10 Points

Goel, along with a group of BJP supporters, put up a poster on top of a signboard which had the name ‘Babar Road’ crossed out and replaced with the proposed ‘5 August Marg’ in the high-security area of central Delhi. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: MP CM Calls it ‘Auspicious Moment’, Urges All to Light Lamps at Home

The former Delhi BJP president said he has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) urging to rename the road. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: A Look at Proposed Model of Grand Temple in Ayodhya

“In the Bengali market of Delhi, ‘Babur Road’ should be renamed as ‘August 5 Marg’. Babur was a foreign aggressor, he was responsible for the demolition of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On August 5, tomorrow, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the grand temple of Shri Ram in Ayodhya, in which case NDMC should change the name of Babur Road,” he tweeted in Hindi.

दिल्ली के बंगाली मार्किट में "बाबर रोड" का नाम बदलकर "5 अगस्त मार्ग" रखा जाये। बाबर विदेशी आक्रांता था, उसने अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का विध्वंस करवाया।कल 5 अगस्त को अयोध्या में श्री राम के भव्य मंदिर का शिलान्यास प्रधानमंत्री करेंगे ऐसे में NDMC को बाबर रोड का नाम बदलना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/1dHZk7p8rs — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) August 4, 2020

There is no politics in changing the name of the road. In 2015, Aurangzeb Road was changed to APJ Abdul Kalam Marg and in 2016 Race Course Road was renamed as Lok Kalyan Marg, so there shouldn’t be any problem in changing Babar Road’s name also. This is on public demand, Goel said.

“This is not related to any religion. The entire nation including all religious communities and groups have accepted the Supreme Court’s judgement paving the way for the construction of Ram Mandir,” he said, adding that he did not want any controversy regarding the same.

The BJP leader claimed his proposal was supported by the Bengali Market Residents Welfare Society and Bengali Market Traders Association. He plans to launch a signature campaign in the area to press for the demand to rename the road.