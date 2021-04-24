New Delhi: The Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre in the national capital on Saturday received a fresh supply of oxygen after it sent an SOS earlier in the morning saying the oxygen stock in the hospital was about to last only for the next 20 minutes. Issuing a statement, the hospital said that now it has the oxygen stock for the next one to one and a half hours for all the patients. Also Read - 'Oxygen Langar': Gurdwara Samiti Of Indirapuram Offers Oxygen Cylinders To Help Covid Patients

"The Delhi government has provided us with an oxygen tanker. We have another one to one and a half hours of oxygen for all our patients. There are 260 patients in the hospital," Batra Hospital said in a statement.

"We have received only 500-litre of oxygen after pleading for 12 hours. Our daily requirement is 8000 litres. We've 350 patients in the hospital. The treatment of choice in COVID is oxygen but when we don't get it what will happen," Dr SCL Gupta, MD, Batra Hospital.

Speaking to India Today earlier in the day, Dr SCL Gupta, MD, Batra Hospital, said that the hospital was arranging temporary oxygen cylinders. “The hospital requires a normal supply of oxygen. We have stock for ICU only. The hospital is getting oxygen cylinders from the neighbour hospital. Batra Hospital has requested police to escort oxygen cylinders,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Moolchand hospital chain also sent out an SOS over oxygen shortage as it appealed for urgent help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal. More than 130 Covid patients are on life support, it stressed.

“Urgent sos help. We have less than 2 hours of oxygen supply @Moolchand_Hos. We are desperate have tried all the nodal officer numbers but unable to connect. Have over 135 COVID pts with many on life support #. @ArvindKejriwal @CMODelh i@LtGovDelhi @satinderjain26 @PMOIndia (sic),” read the tweet put out by Moolchand Healthcare this morning. The hospital has stopped admitting new patients till it resolves the issue, sources said.