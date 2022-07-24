New Delhi: In a bid to popularise Delhi as the food capital of India, the AAP government has identified Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food hubs in the first phase of its ambitious project, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. During an online briefing, Kejriwal said Delhi is known as the food capital, but with the development of these food hubs, the city will actually live up to its name.Also Read - President-Elect's Swearing-in Tomorrow: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Vehicles. List of Roads to Avoid

"Delhi has various food hubs known for serving different cuisines. Some of the hubs serve all varieties of food. So, in the first phase, we will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a favourite of the Delhi University students, and Chandni Chowk food hubs. Based on the learnings from these, we will develop other areas," he said.

दिल्ली में रोज़गार, व्यापार और अर्थव्यवस्था को लेकर बड़ी ख़ुशख़बरी। दिल्ली के “Food Hubs” को दिल्ली सरकार देगी नई पहचान।| Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/IqbR7rTHPw — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 24, 2022

The development would entail improvement of infrastructure and food safety norms, he said, adding the government will hold a design competition to shortlist the architecture firm for the project.

