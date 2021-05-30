New Delhi: With 78 new deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi on Sunday recorded the lowest single-day COVID-19 death toll as the fatalities dropped below 100 for the first time since April 13. At the same time, the capital city recorded 946 fresh positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Unlock: Noida, Ghaziabad Lockdown To Continue. Check Details

The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks. According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin on Sunday, as many as 1,803 people recovered from the disease in the 24-hour period, while the positivity rate remained below 2 per cent and stood at 1.25 per cent. Also Read - UP Unlock 1: Markets Outside Containment Zones To Open, Relaxation in 55 Districts

As per the government data, 75,440 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and 1,92,37,040 tests were conducted so far. The cumulative caseload of Delhi has now reached 14,25,592 including 12,100 active cases, 13,89,341 recoveries and 24,151 deaths. Also Read - Licence of 10 Telangana Hospitals to Treat Covid-19 Patients Revoked | Here's Why

As many as 53,918 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours while 53,43,766 people have been vaccinated so far.

However, the vaccination of the 18-44 years age group remained suspended for the seventh day as the Delhi government claimed it was not receiving vaccines from the Centre. Private hospitals, however, continued inoculating those in this age group by charging exorbitant rates.

Delhi’s AAP MLA Atishi also claimed that about 3.5 lakh Covid vaccines are available for the 45 plus age group, including over 3 lakh doses of Covishield, which may last for only 14 days.

Delhi had registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases on April 20 since and on April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent.

Delhi is currently under lockdown since April 19. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recently extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by one more week till 5 am June 7 while allowing operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises.