Delhi’s Famous Timarpur Lake To Soon Open Up To Tourists

This was announced on Monday by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj said the construction of the lake is in its final phase with 90 per cent of the work already completed. (Image: Twitter/@ankit_delhii)

New Delhi: Delhi’s Timarpur Lake is being developed as a tourist destination and will soon be opened to the general public. This was announced on Monday by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, Bhardwaj visited the Timarpur Lake site to assess the progress of the associated works and gave directions to the officials to ensure the timely completion of high-quality tasks.

“This project not only facilitates groundwater recharge but also alleviates water-related issues faced by the local population,” said Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj, along with local residents and children, engaged in tree plantation activities around the lake to spread the message of environmental conservation, it informed.

“The sprawling Timarpur Lake, spanning 40 acres, will be soon opened for tourists,” he said.

Bhardwaj said the construction of the lake is in its final phase with 90 per cent of the work already completed. The remaining work is expected to be finished soon, after which it will be opened to the general public.

“The project aims to establish an ecological system and implement cost-effective methods to maximise underground water recharge. A Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) being constructed here will channel clean water into Lake. Once the project is completed, it will aid in water storage, and groundwater recharge, and contribute to water treatment,” the minister said, informed the press release.

“Around 1940, there used to be a British-era treatment plant in Timarpur, Delhi. These oxidation ponds were used to clean dirty water. This method of cleaning dirty water was very old, resulting in the accumulation of dirty water on the land of Timarpur, causing a foul smell. Due to these reasons, the plant was closed.

“Subsequently, people started dumping garbage on the site for several years. In such a situation, this place became a den of anti-social elements. There used to be gatherings of drunkards in the evening, which made the local people feel insecure. Criminal incidents also began occurring here,” added Bhardwaj.

