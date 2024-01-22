Delhi’s Final Voter List Shows Significant Rise With 1.47 Crore Voters, Youngsters, Women Make Mark

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi on Monday published the final electoral roll of Delhi.

The final electoral roll of Delhi shows a substantial rise in the number of young voters and women voters. (File photo)

Delhi Final Voter List: The Lok Sabha Elections are barely a couple or a month away and the voters, especially the first-time voters. Keeping up with the flow of official preparations and voter data collection, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is arranging the latest, updated electoral lists so that not a single voter misses out on exercising their franchise. Keeping up the link, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi on Monday published the final electoral roll of Delhi according to which there is a substantial rise in the number of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group, which stands at 85 per cent. The final electoral roll also shows an improved registration of women voters.

The total number of voters is 1,47,18,119 which includes 79,86,572 males, 67,30,371 females, and 1,176 third-gender voters, says the Special Summary Revision 2024 completed with the publication of the final electoral roll.

However, the final electoral roll 2024 has shown a drop of over 58,182 voters as compared to 2023. The total number of electors as per the final electoral roll of 2023 was 1,47,76,301. The number of male and female voters, 79,86, 572, and 67,30,371 in the 2024 final roll also dropped as compared to 2023. The number of male and female voters as per the final roll of 2023 was 80,38,676 and 67,36,470.

Under house-to-house verification, a total of 3,97,004 entries from the electoral roll were deleted which included 3,07,788 names of permanently shifted electors, 56,773 dead electors, and 32,443 multiple entries.

With special efforts made during the special summary revision exercise (qualifying date January 1, 2024), the gender ratio of the electors has improved by 5 points – from 838 to 843, demonstrating significant progress in efforts towards intensification of electoral inclusion of women, said CEO, Delhi, P Krishnamurthy.

“The final electoral roll published today shows a significant increase in the number of young electors in Delhi, demonstrating the commitment of young electors towards the electoral process,” said Krishnamurthy.

The special focus was on enrolment of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group. A total of 67,930 young voters were added to the Delhi electoral rolls during the special summary revision which means 26.7 per cent of the total addition of 2,54,470 names added during the revision were young voters, said the statement.

The enrolment of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group has increased by 9.69 per cent as compared to the final roll of last year and by 85.8 per cent during the special summary revision – 2024 only, it stated.

(With PTI inputs)

