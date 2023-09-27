Delhi’s First Woman Auto Driver Attacked With Stones, Bricks During Road Rage In Mehrauli

According to the complaint filed by Sunita Chaudhary, she was driving her auto-rickshaw when a dispute erupted with another auto-rickshaw driver after a minor collision between their vehicles.

New Delhi: Delhi’s first woman autorickshaw driver was allegedly attacked with stones and bricks and her vehicle was damaged by another auto driver in Mehrauli area. Sunita Chaudhary, a resident of Malviya Nagar, suffered injuries on her face and leg in the incident that took place on September 24 midnight.

According to the complaint filed by Sunita Chaudhary, she was driving her auto-rickshaw when a dispute erupted with another auto-rickshaw driver after a minor collision between their vehicles. The argument escalated and the assailant reportedly attacked Sunita with stones.

According to reports, Sunita made 50 calls to the PCR and police between 12.30 a.m. and 1 am, and alleged nobody came to help her.

“I picked up a passenger from Munirka and was going to Mehrauli bus stand. On the way, another autorickshaw, which also had a passenger, scraped my vehicle. The lane where this happened was congested. In the incident, the left side of my autorickshaw was damaged,” she told TOI.

When Chaudhary reached Mehrauli bus stand and dropped off her passenger, she saw that the other autorickshaw was also parked at the spot. She went up to the driver and asked him why he had driven in a rash manner earlier. “He got infuriated, came out of his vehicle and started hitting and kicking my parked auto, which got damaged further,” she alleged.

Chaudhary alleged the man then tried to run her over with his auto but she somehow saved herself. “He then started pelting bricks and stones at me. There were several people at the spot, but no one came for help,” claimed Chaudhary, who has been driving autos in the city for the past 20 years.

Meanwhile, a case under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of IPC has been registered at Mehrauli police station.

