New Delhi: Close to 48 hours after a major fire broke out at Delhi's biggest waste dump — the Ghazipur landfill site, firefighters continued to put out the blaze even on the third day on Wednesday. Two fire tenders are involved in dousing the fire that has been raging in several pockets of east Delhi's dumping yard, said officials. No casualty has been reported, the official of the fire department said. "Efforts are on to douse the flames. It might take a little longer to complete the cooling operations."

#WATCH Smoke continues to rise from the Ghazipur landfill, which has been burning since Monday, 28 March#Delhi pic.twitter.com/MSJroRF9ea — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the fire incident. “An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat ter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown people,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said on Tuesday.

A total of four such incidents of fire at landfill sites — two each at Bhalswa and Tughlakabad — took place till Sunday this year. Last year, during the same period, 16 fire incidents — 12 at Bhalswa and four at Ghazipur — took place. In 2020, a total of 15 such incidents were reported while 37 were reported in 2019, data from the fire department stated.