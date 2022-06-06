New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is all geared up to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on the airside in a phased manner under Green Transportation Program.Also Read - Delhi Airport Launches RFID Enabled 'Bag Trax' Tags To Track Check-In Luggage

In the first phase, DIAL will launch 62 electric vehicles for its airside operations, which would help in reducing approximately 1,000 tonnes of green houses gas (GHG) emissions annually. These vehicles would be inducted within 3-4 months, as per the DIAL statement. DIAL will also install high voltage and fast-charging stations at strategic locations to meet the requirements of these vehicles and other airport stakeholders. Speaking on the development to the news agency ANI, CEO-DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “DIAL has set a target to make Delhi Airport a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030, and is continuously working to achieve this goal.

Under this program, DIAL has worked with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to make necessary changes in the EVs to install airport-specific equipment and is working closely with the airport stakeholders for EV adoption at the airport.

Jaupuriar added that, “We are planning to eliminate all the light vehicles of petrol and diesel in a phased manner from Delhi Airport and use electric vehicles instead. The adoption of electric vehicles for managing airport operations is a step forward. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any Indian airport to ensure a clean transportation environment. The electric mobility, when packaged with appropriate ground support technology and infrastructure, presents a viable alternative in reducing vehicular emissions at the airport.”

He further stated, “DIAL is also planning to source 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources. This will ensure that the electricity used for the charging of these vehicles is also emission-free.”

Currently, DIAL has facilitated the use of electric buses for transportation of passengers from Terminal 3 to the Passenger Transport Centre (PTC) building. These buses ferry passengers at a regular interval of 20 minutes between these two locations.

Leveraging the EV at #DelhiAirport with electric buses!

The green transport solutions help in reducing GHG emissions. This is one of our key steps towards becoming Carbon Net-Zero by 2030. pic.twitter.com/wXA12qAoWA — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) June 3, 2022

Other initiatives adopted by DIAL to become a “Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport” (NZCEA) by 2030 include energy efficiency and energy conservation, green buildings and infrastructure, use of renewable energy, and operational excellence programs with airlines and stakeholders.

(With inputs from ANI)