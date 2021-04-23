New Delhi: Delhi’s Max hospital chain in a statement on Friday said they will not take any new patient admission until oxygen supplies stabilized in the hospital. The hospital has also sent an SOS in this regard. The hospital had an oxygen supply only for the next 3 hours. Also Read - India Witnesses Record Single-Day Spike With 3,32,730 Fresh COVID Cases, 2,263 Deaths | Key Points

"We regret to inform that we are suspending any new patient admissions in all our hospitals in Delhi-NCR till oxygen supplies stabilize," Max hospital said in a statement on Twitter.

Delhi | An Oxygen carrying vehicle has reached Max Hospital, Saket after the hospital sent an SOS to the government Another Oxygen carrying vehicle has reached Max Smart Hospital, says DCP South (Visuals from Max Hospital, Saket) pic.twitter.com/Ko2geEzJmR — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

However, the hospital has received the oxygen supply soon after it sent the SOS. “Oxygen-carrying vehicle has reached Max Smart. Another vehicle is enroute for Max East West. Senior Officers are monitoring the situation,” DCP South Delhi said in a statement.