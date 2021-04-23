New Delhi: Delhi’s Max hospital chain on Friday withdrew the order that said the hospital will not accept any new admission for patients due to oxygen shortage. The move from the hospital is believed to have come after it received the oxygen supply soon after sending the SOS. Also Read - India Witnesses Record Single-Day Spike With 3,32,730 Fresh COVID Cases, 2,263 Deaths | Key Points

Earlier in the day, the hospital said in a tweet that no new patients will be admitted to the hospital. However, the tweet was later retracted. The hospital had oxygen supply only for next 3 hours. Also Read - Coronavirus Reaches Mount Everest Base Camp as Norwegian Climber Tests Positive

“We regret to inform that we are suspending any new patient admissions in all our hospitals in Delhi-NCR till oxygen supplies stabilize,” Max hospital said in a statement on Twitter. Also Read - After Oxygen Alarm, Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Receives Fresh Supply

Delhi | An Oxygen carrying vehicle has reached Max Hospital, Saket after the hospital sent an SOS to the government Another Oxygen carrying vehicle has reached Max Smart Hospital, says DCP South (Visuals from Max Hospital, Saket) pic.twitter.com/Ko2geEzJmR — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

However, the hospital has received the oxygen supply soon after it sent the SOS. “Oxygen-carrying vehicle has reached Max Smart. Another vehicle is enroute for Max East West. Senior Officers are monitoring the situation,” DCP South Delhi said in a statement.

Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in north India, received emergency supplies at Max Saket and Max Smart at around 9:30 AM.