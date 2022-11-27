Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles at 7.9°C, AQI Remains in ‘Very Poor’ Category

Delhi was enveloped with a layer of smog on Sunday morning and the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital continued to be in "very poor category" at 315.

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Meanwhile, the city was enveloped with a layer of smog this morning as the air quality index (AQI) continued to be in “very poor category” at 315.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 331 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The relative humidity in Delhi was 92 per cent at 8:30 am, the IMD said. The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

While Gurugram’s overall air quality also deteriorated further to the “very poor category” with AQI at 319. The PM 2.5 concentration was recorded at 319 and the PM 10 concentration at 191, both under “very poor” and “moderate category”.